Aaliyah Fake ID Allegation Added to R. Kelly Indictment

R. Kelly's now facing a new allegation in one of his federal cases, and it involves his 1994 marriage to Aaliyah.

According to federal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors say around Aug. 30, 1994 ... Kelly and others paid money to a public official for "the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1." The significant part of the allegation is the date.

One of R. Kelly's former tour manager's, Demetrius Smith, spoke out in "Surviving R. Kelly" and said he purchased a fake ID for Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so she would be able to marry Kelly.

Smith says they got a marriage license, which listed her age as 18, and they did indeed get married. It's been widely reported the wedding took place on Aug. 31.

According to prosecutors, that fake ID purchase constitutes bribery, and that allegation's been added to the racketeering charge against him in the Eastern District of New York.