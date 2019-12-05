Cedric the Entertainer Says Trump Deserves Trudeau Smack Talk

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Cedric the Entertainer says President Trump deserves the trash talk other world leaders were dropping on him this week, and news flash -- he thinks it happens ALL the time!!!

We got the comedian at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in Hollywood Wednesday night, and asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau getting busted gossiping with British PM Boris Johnson and French Prez Emmanuel Macron ... about Trump's lengthy news conference.



Cedric tells us it's a case of Trump reaping what he sows, and the only shocking aspect of the NATO Summit smack-talk sesh is it's the first time a prominent world figure's been caught poking fun at POTUS.

As for how Trudeau can smooth things over -- Trump did call him "two-faced" after all -- Ced had some advice, based on experience.

The PM's already trying ... as we reported, Trudeau addressed the video by admitting they were discussing "certainly notable" events, but claims it wasn't as bad as it looked.