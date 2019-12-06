Tennis Star Juan Martin del Potro Hits Miami With Thong'd Out Model GF
Tennis' Juan Martin del Potro Forget My Injury ... Peep My Model GF!!!
12/6/2019 10:04 AM PT
Here's tennis star Juan Martin del Potro showing us how he's recovering from that pesky knee injury ... a Miami beach romp with his model girlfriend!
Feelin' better already?!
Juan -- the former #3 ranked player in the world -- fractured his kneecap earlier this year after slipping on grass during a tourney and had to undergo surgery to repair it.
He's hoping for a big-time comeback when he's all healed up -- but in the meantime, the 31-year-old Argentinian stud is relaxing in Miami with actress/model Sofia Jujuy Jimenez.
They reportedly started dating earlier this year -- and it seems to be going REALLY well ... at least judging by the PDA in the pics!
From what we can tell on her IG page, Sofia is a pretty good model ... meaning, she looks damn incredible in a bikini.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.