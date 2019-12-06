Meg Ryan Sells Her Chappaquiddick Island Pad for $9 Million

Exclusive Getty Composite

Meg Ryan's no longer an island girl ... she's unloaded her Chappaquiddick Island mansion, and it's gotta connection with Barack and Michelle Obama's new island pad.

Our Massachusetts real estate sources tell us Meg just closed the deal to sell her 6,600-sq-ft crib for $9.125 million. She's been in the home -- which sits on just over 5 acres -- for about 10 years. We're told she bought it for about $6 million.

The spread has 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and isn't far from the water to the east and west. Translation: tremendous sunrise and sunset views from inside the home.

We know all you history buffs are wondering, so we Googled for ya. Meg's old place is less than 3 miles from the infamous Chappaquiddick bridge where Ted Kennedy crashed in July 1969.

Meg was repped in the sale by Tom LeClair and Gerrett Conover of Landvest. If those names sound familiar, it's because they're having a helluva week!

They also helped the Obamas close on their new $11.75 million estate on neighboring Martha's Vineyard.