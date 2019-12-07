Ryan Reynolds Almost Crushed by Fans Swarming Over Barricade in Brazil

Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds put his action hero skills to use this weekend in Brazil -- where he was almost flattened by a barricade that gave way to a massive swarm over overzealous fans.

The actor was in Sao Paulo Saturday for CCXP 2019, a comic con event which had some heavy hitters from the States on hand to plug their new movies. Ryan was promoting "Free Guy," while J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley and the rest of the 'Star Wars' crew were there to hype up 'The Rise of Skywalker.' MCU heads were there too ... a Disney love fest, basically.

o Brasil sem estruturas pra receber o evento que é Ryan Reynolds #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/GCEjZ8lmq7 — laercio uniter (@laercioloveKARD) December 7, 2019 @laercioloveKARD

Anyway, while Ryan was making his way down the stage platform, he hopped off to say hello to the front row fans ... seemingly wanting to shake hands and meet them face-to-face.

Well, that backfired pretty quickly ... because the barricade toppled over -- sending everyone who was reaching over straight to the ground ... and Ryan flying back himself. Gotta say, the dude's got great reflexes -- guess that's why they pay him the big bucks, huh?

QUASE QUE O RYAN VAI KKKK E O JOE RINDO KKK #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/tQ3j2gtO9v — 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 🚀 CCXP|19 (@ikarisegertxn) December 7, 2019 @ikarisegertxn

All kidding aside ... it was a pretty freak moment that could've possibly injured Ryan. Good guy that he is though, he stuck around appeared to hop down and attempted to help. BTW, based on other videos, it looks like something similar happened on the other side as well.

Barreira cede e quase cai em cima de Ryan Reynolds na CCXP #Diversão > https://t.co/CViiPD6nqj pic.twitter.com/DjFED4UAL0 — Terra Entretenimento (@TerraDiversaoBR) December 7, 2019 @TerraDiversaoBR

No one seemed to be seriously injured in the ordeal, and the event reportedly carried on as scheduled. Still, a note to the tech crew ... get a stronger barriers, or move people back.