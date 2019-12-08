Andre Reed Says Antonio Brown's 'Probably' Hall of Famer Despite 2019 Drama

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

His 2019 season's a bust ... but Antonio Brown will "probably" wind up in the Hall of Fame anyway, so says Andre Reed who tells TMZ Sports he's pulling for the embattled WR.

"I'm sure what's been going on the last year and a half ... it's gonna be a little bit of a damper. But, you can't take away whats he's done in the league, the impact he's had on the league and what he's done."

AB's on-the-field resume is insane ... 841 catches, 11,263 receiving yards, 75 TDs, 7x Pro Bowler, 4x All-Pro.

Brown has denied the sexual assault allegations and says the sexual misconduct claims are BS. The NFL is currently investigating.

But, Reed -- who's already in the Hall of Fame -- says when it comes to football, Brown's greatness can't be denied.

"AB is a great receiver. Whatever is going on with him right now, it's up to him to figure it out, to get himself back on track to get back into the league."

"I'm not going to speculate on all things he has been doing but obviously he's a great talent. Will be a Hall of Famer someday? Probably."

Oh, if you're wondering why Reed is wearing that terrible sweater ... IT'S FOR A REALLY GOOD CAUSE!!"

"My 2ND annual ugly sweater golf tournament in San Diego benefiting the Andre Reed Foundation and Read With Reed literacy program!"