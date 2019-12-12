Antonio Brown Flossin' In Gucci Suit Before Court Showdown

Play video content Exclusive Details

Antonio Brown is gearing up for round 2 in his crazy condo trashing legal battle -- he's due in court for ANOTHER deposition -- and this time, he's leveling up his fashion game.

Just minutes before the deposition was scheduled to begin in Florida, Brown was showing off his expensive Gucci short suit at his home ... while wearing a super flossy gold chain.

The point ... Brown is trying to show he's cool, calm and collected for the deposition -- unlike the FIRST time when the opposition claims he acted like a "belligerent" lunatic.

As we previously reported, Brown is accused of going berserk at his luxury condo, causing thousands of dollars in damage, but never paying the bill.

The first deposition -- back in Sept. -- went so poorly, that a judge ordered Brown to appear at a Miami area courtroom for a do-over ... which should have started by the time this post is published.

SplashNews.com

So, how badly did things go the first time? Here are some snippets from court docs filed by the opposing attorney ...

"Antonio Brown was extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly, to the point that he frustrated the totality of the proceeding."

And, there's more .... the attorney claims Brown's deposition was filled with "tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner."

"Once the deposition started, almost immediately, [Brown] was belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions."