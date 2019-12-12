Billy Porter Says 'Cinderella' Changes Reflect Evolving to Me Too Era

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Billy Porter believes some of our most beloved stories need to change going forward to reflect changes in society, but he adds -- there's no need to cancel the original tales.

We got the "Pose" star in NYC -- who's set to step into the fairy godmother role in Disney's future live-action "Cinderella" film -- and asked him about calling the reboot a movie "for the #MeToo era."

Billy tells us it's not a knock on the classic Cinderella or any of the other fairy-tales, it's just a statement about how things have evolved. He says it's time for remakes to reflect that.

As the Golden Globe-nominated actor puts it ... we're in a different place now.