Billy Porter Says 'Cinderella' Changes Reflect Evolving to Me Too Era
12/12/2019 8:45 AM PT
Billy Porter believes some of our most beloved stories need to change going forward to reflect changes in society, but he adds -- there's no need to cancel the original tales.
We got the "Pose" star in NYC -- who's set to step into the fairy godmother role in Disney's future live-action "Cinderella" film -- and asked him about calling the reboot a movie "for the #MeToo era."
Billy tells us it's not a knock on the classic Cinderella or any of the other fairy-tales, it's just a statement about how things have evolved. He says it's time for remakes to reflect that.
As the Golden Globe-nominated actor puts it ... we're in a different place now.
The new "Cinderella" is a James Corden adaptation and is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2020. Camila Cabello will slip into the glass slippers for her feature film debut.
