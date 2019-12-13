Deontay Wilder Meets Pope Francis, Gets Boxing Glove Signed!

Breaking News TMZSports.com

Warning to all of Deontay Wilder's future opponents -- the dude's got The Holy One on his side now ... 'cause the Bronze Bomber met Pope Francis!!

The WBC heavyweight champ and his fiancee, Telli Swift, -- who runs the Boxing WAGS Association -- hit up the Vatican after visiting a children's hospital in Rome on Friday -- flying all the way across the world to see the Pope -- and they got the VIP treatment!!

"What a honor it was to meet the #Pope @franciscus today," Wilder said of the visit. "He’s truly a remarkable man that represents True Love, Happiness and World Peace for all human race."

What's even cooler -- Wilder brought a pair of boxing gloves for Francis to sign ... and he happily obliged!!

It appears the 2 really hit it off, 'cause Wilder revealed they talked pizza and boxing ... and it turns out Francis is a fan!!

"you know he’s apart of the #BombZquad Family Baby."

"Much love from me Pope Francis and I’m wishing you many many blessings your way"

Pope Francis has turned into a bit of a sports fanatic recently ... he was also gifted a signed Lamar Jackson jersey last week!!