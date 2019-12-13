Kevin Hart's Ex-Friend Gets 2 More Charges Dropped in Sex Tape Scandal

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The guy Kevin Hart believes tried to extort him in the sex tape scandal ... is 2 more steps closer to getting off scot-free in the case after a new court order.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, J.T. Jackson scored in court Friday when the judge dropped 2 of the 3 remaining charges he was facing. The judge said there was insufficient evidence to move forward with prosecuting Kevin's ex-friend with attempted concealing and selling stolen property, and one count of unauthorized use of personal identifying information -- basically, identity theft.

Jackson is still facing an additional count of identity theft, a felony ... in connection with the sex tape. Prosecutors alleged Jackson tried to score money from Kevin in exchange for the 2017 video of Kevin with Montia Sabbag in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Remember, the stiffest charge Jackson was facing -- attempted extortion -- was dropped back in September. As we reported, prosecutors didn't think that charge would stick because Jackson never directly made a specific financial demand of Kevin or his people.

Jackson's attorney, Jacob Glucksman, tells us, "We’ve maintained innocence since day one and as things have unfolded our beliefs have been confirmed. We will continue to fight this until Mr. Jackson’s name is cleared.

He adds, "The D.A. is grasping at straws and is being pressured by Mr. Hart's team of lawyers and agents, but we will continue to prevail."