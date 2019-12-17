Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby No. 2, 'Xmas Gift Came Early'

Breaking News

The Shepard family is gonna have some more presents under their Christmas tree this year ... 'cause the NY Giants star and his model wife, Chanel Iman, have welcomed their new daughter!!!

The beautiful couple shared the news from their hospital bed on Tuesday ... saying "Our Christmas gift came early" ... officially announcing Cassie Clay Shepard to the world.

It's baby #2 for the Shepards ... they welcomed their first daughter, Cali, in August 2018.

29-year-old Chanel and 26-year-old Sterling met at Victor Cruz's 30th birthday party in 2016. They have been inseparable ever since ... and got married in March 2018.

Of course, the Shepards enjoy their free time away from the kids as well ... remember their epic Turks and Caicos couples vacation with Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and their ladies earlier this year?