Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern In Serious Condition, Surrounded By Loved Ones

Breaking News Getty

Horrible setback for ex-NBA commissioner David Stern -- who is now in critical condition after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

77-year-old Stern has been hospitalized since Thursday when he suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage at a Manhattan restaurant.

It seems things had stabilized ... but now, The Athletic's Shams Charania says Stern suffered ANOTHER brain hemorrhage, requiring emergency surgery.

The NBA has issued a statement on Stern ... saying, "He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones."

"The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

Stern served as NBA commish from 1984 to 2014. He famously shook LeBron James' hand when he was selected with the #1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.