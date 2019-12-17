NBA's Trey Lyles Spills Fan's $14 Beer, She Big Mad!
NBA's Trey Lyles Spills Fan's $14 Beer ... She Big Mad!!!
12/17/2019 6:04 AM PT
Meet the newest Splash Bro ... Trey Lyles!!!
Check out the San Antonio Spurs player accidentally dumping a fan's pricey beer at the Toyota Center in Houston on Monday ... and her reaction is priceless!!
Russ launches a ball at a fan and then Trey Lyles spills her friend's drink 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gg4oMKGZu6— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 17, 2019 @HoHighlights
It all started when Rockets star Russell Westbrook fired a pass that went into the stands -- directly crushing a woman's beer.
That's when Lyles went over to retrieve the ball -- which was under a seat -- and as he flipped it up to himself, he knocked ANOTHER woman's beer right out of her hand ... sending beer suds everywhere!
Westbrook causes a beer explosion in the stands and Trey Lyles doesn't help with the cleanup pic.twitter.com/na8QmqB8Ob— Ty Jäger (@TyJagerRadio) December 17, 2019 @TyJagerRadio
You can see the woman's face ... she ain't happy (Hey, beer at NBA games ain't cheap!!!)
Hopefully, SOMEONE (hint, hint Spurs) hooked up a replacement brew for the fan -- and maybe some towels for everyone in the area who got soaked in the process!
As for the action ON the court -- the Rockets eventually won the game 109 to 107.
Cheers to that.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.