Saints' Sean Payton Turns Locker Room Into Nightclub ... After Smashing Colts

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton turned his team's locker room into a nightclub after beating the hell out of the Colts on Monday night ... and the guys LOVED IT!!!

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (per usual) and linebacker Craig Robertson were front and center on the dance the floor ... cutting a rug like they just won the Super Bowl.

Other squad mates eventually joined in on the party too ... with guys going crazy to flashing lights and loud music!!!

Seriously, it was pretty awesome.

Of course, the Saints had a lot of reasons to celebrate ... they destroyed Indianapolis, 34-7 -- while Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning on the all-time touchdown passes list.

The Saints still have some work to do to lock up a high postseason seed ... they need a few things to break their way in order to get a first-round bye.