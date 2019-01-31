Barstool's PFT Commenter Says Sean Payton's Boosting Goodell Clown Shirt Sales

Forget Kylie ... Sean Payton is the best influencer on social media.
... this according to PFT Commenter, who tells TMZ Sports the Saints head coach's TV appearance in a Barstool Sports "Roger Goodell Clown" shirt has caused sales to skyrocket!
EVERYONE was talking about Payton's shirt on Wednesday -- when the Saints coach went on camera to talk about the blown non-P.I. call in the NFC title game that cost N.O. the game.
You can see Payton rocked the shirt underneath his pullover -- an obvious shot at Goodell -- and the crew at Barstool LOVED the publicity.
"Doesn't surprise me at all," PFT Commenter told TMZ Sports out in Atlanta ... "Sean Payton's a badass."
PFT says sales of that shirt are WAY up -- and he's considering customizing a new anti-Goodell shirt in Saints colors for all of the people in Who Dat Nation looking to send a message to the Commish.
There's more ... PFT also talks about his run-in with the police and the FBI after using a fake media pass to sneak into an NFL Super Bowl event this week ... and why he's on thin ice in Atlanta.