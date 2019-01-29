Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter Says He Was Arrested at Super Bowl Event

PFT Commenter -- the cohost of the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Barstool Sports -- says he was arrested at the NFL's Super Bowl Opening Night event in Atlanta on Monday night.
The Barstool star -- real name Eric Sollenberger -- had been having a pretty successful night, firing off questions to everyone from Rob Gronkowski to Todd Gurley ... even Bill Belichick.
But at some point during the evening, event organizers decided they wanted PFT Commenter out -- and they sent security to escort him off the property.
Eventually, PFT says the Atlanta Police Dept. got involved and arrested him for criminal trespassing.
PFT says officials even called in the FBI to question him.
PFT's boss -- Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy was also escorted out of the event. Portnoy says he was not arrested.
Barstool and the NFL have a rocky relationship -- Portnoy and his team have attacked NFL Commish Roger Goodell on several occasions ... and it's clear they're not welcome at official NFL events.
Story developing ...
The powers that be just gave @PFTCommenter the boot from media night. pic.twitter.com/UbKzqnyB39— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2019