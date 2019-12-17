OKC's Steven Adams On Game-Winning Free Throw, 'I Absolutely S**t My Pants'

Play video content Breaking News NBA

Steven Adams kept it about as real as possible after sinking a game-winning free throw for the Thunder on Monday ... saying the moment caused him to "absolutely s**t" his pants!!

The Thunder were tied 106-106 with the Chicago Bulls with just a few seconds remaining in the game ... when Adams was fouled near the basket and sent to the free-throw line.

The situation was pretty simple for the 26-year-old 7-footer ... make a free throw and win the game, or miss it and give the Bulls a shot at their own game-winner.

Adams sank the first one, and while he missed the second one ... he secured the rebound, sealing the win for OKC.

After the game, Adams said the moment really got to him ... straight-up telling the team's sideline reporter, "I absolutely s**t my pants."

"It's a lot! It's pretty tough!" Adams said. "I didn't realize how much pressure it is."

Meanwhile, during the whole interview, teammate Dennis Schroder was hilariously making fun of Adams for needing to bank in the free throw to win the game!!