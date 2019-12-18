UFC's Alistair Overeem Shows Stitched Up Face ... After Violent TKO

Breaking News

Here's UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem showing off his new surgically-repaired lip ... after his face was blasted open in a TKO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem's face was a bloody mess after the UFC on ESPN 7 event on Dec. 7th ... when Rozenstruik hit Alistair with a crushing right hook in the 5th round that ended the fight with only 4 seconds left.

Overeem was hospitalized after the fight and underwent a surgical procedure to stitch him up ... and ESPN's cameras captured the 39-year-old as he was healing up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was a nice fight," Overeem said ... "It was a good scrap."

"I was winning all rounds, just doing my thing. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out. I was knocked down, getting right back up."

Overeem is the #8 ranked heavyweight in the UFC at the moment -- and seems eager to get back in the Octagon and fight again ... just as soon as he gets cleared.

Tough dude.