UFC's Alistair Overeem Shows Stitched Up Face After Violent TKO

UFC's Alistair Overeem Shows Stitched Up Face ... After Violent TKO

12/18/2019 2:33 PM PT
Breaking News

Here's UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem showing off his new surgically-repaired lip ... after his face was blasted open in a TKO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem's face was a bloody mess after the UFC on ESPN 7 event on Dec. 7th ... when Rozenstruik hit Alistair with a crushing right hook in the 5th round that ended the fight with only 4 seconds left.

Overeem was hospitalized after the fight and underwent a surgical procedure to stitch him up ... and ESPN's cameras captured the 39-year-old as he was healing up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was a nice fight," Overeem said ... "It was a good scrap."

"I was winning all rounds, just doing my thing. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out. I was knocked down, getting right back up."

Overeem is the #8 ranked heavyweight in the UFC at the moment -- and seems eager to get back in the Octagon and fight again ... just as soon as he gets cleared.

Tough dude.

IMAGN
Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

1 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video