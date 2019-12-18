Boxing Champ Josh Taylor Hurled Racial, Homophobic Slurs ... At Nightclub Doorman

Breaking News Getty

Boxing champ Josh Taylor just pled guilty to racially abusing an Asian nightclub bouncer after saying some terrible stuff during a drunken bender in Scotland.

28-year-old Taylor -- the reigning IBF light-welterweight champ -- was at Shanghai nightclub in Edinburgh around 3 AM Sunday morning when he and some friends got tossed from the bar for being drunken idiots.

But, outside the club, officials say Taylor made some horribly offensive comments to the bouncer ... saying things like, "You are all sh*t doormen" and "you can’t fight for real."

That's when Taylor directed his venom toward the Asian bouncer, according to prosecutor Alistair Millarand who says things went from bad to worse ...

"He said [to one doorman] 'your nose ring is gay' and ‘you are a gay looking c**t.' 'He then stated [to the doorman] 'you big orange-looking c**t.'"

Taylor was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. He eventually pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, according to the BBC. He was fined about $450.

The boxer reportedly apologized for the incident and said he was ashamed of his actions.