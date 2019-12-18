Cops Called to Aaron Carter for Possible Overdose, False Alarm

Exclusive TMZ.com

Aaron Carter was visited by cops and paramedics after someone called to report the singer had suffered an overdose ... but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to Aaron's California home Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Officers arrived on scene shortly after 8 to check on Aaron. We're told they made their way into his bedroom, after no one answered the door ... and determined he was fine and had just fallen asleep.

The police have shown up to do a welfare check on @aaroncarter it seems as tho he was only sleeping #aaroncarter I will keep you updated with the latest pic.twitter.com/dJLDiTwZyZ — Celebrity Streams (@CelebrityStrea1) December 19, 2019 @CelebrityStrea1

Just before the call, Aaron was doing a livestream with fans and apparently dozed off ... prompting viewers to call the cops. You can hear law enforcement wake Aaron up and determine he was alright.

The incident is among a stream of issues the singer has had over the last few months -- including multiple restraining orders filed by his family members -- including his Backstreet boy brother, Nick Carter.