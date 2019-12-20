Charles Oakley Says Anthony Davis Is No Franchise Player, 'He Ain't That Guy'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Anthony Davis is NOT the kind of player you build a team around -- he's a #2 and will always be a #2 -- so says Charles Oakley.

The NY Knicks legend was out at Parish In NYC on Thursday when we asked if the Knicks should make a run at The Brow when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Oak scoffed ... saying AD has no reason to L.A. because he's on a winning team with a true franchise player in LeBron James.

We asked if he thinks Davis will want to build his OWN team in another city after his time with the Lakers is up ... and that's when Oakley gave it to us straight.

"He ain't that type of player," Oakley said ... "He was in New Orleans and didn't do it. I don't know him personally but he ain't that guy."

"Whenever you go play with somebody else you ain't that guy, I don't care what you say."

Oakley noted there are only 3 or 4 guys in the league who are true franchise players -- in the sense you can build around them -- including LeBron, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.