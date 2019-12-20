The Ting Tings Singer Katie White 'Memba Her?!
The Ting Tings Singer Katie White 'Memba Her?!
12/20/2019 12:01 AM PT
British singer and songwriter Katie White gained fame a little over a decade ago while fronting the rock group The Ting Tings who released the hit-filled "We Started Nothing" album that included smashing singles like "Shut Up and Let Me Go," "Great DJ" and the uber-catchy anthem, "That's Not My Name."
Katie White started the onomatopoeia pop group with fellow musician Jules De Martino who was mostly seen on the drums during live performances while White focused on guitar and vocals.
After their freshman debut, The Ting Tings released a hand full of other groovy albums but none were as well-received as their first.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.