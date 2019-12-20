The Ting Tings Singer Katie White 'Memba Her?!

British singer and songwriter Katie White gained fame a little over a decade ago while fronting the rock group The Ting Tings who released the hit-filled "We Started Nothing" album that included smashing singles like "Shut Up and Let Me Go," "Great DJ" and the uber-catchy anthem, "That's Not My Name."

Katie White started the onomatopoeia pop group with fellow musician Jules De Martino who was mostly seen on the drums during live performances while White focused on guitar and vocals.