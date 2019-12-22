Magic Johnson Says Bronny James Could End Up Better Than LeBron
Bronny James Could End Up Better Than LeBron ... Says Magic Johnson
12/22/2019 12:40 AM PT
LeBron James is widely considered the greatest athlete on the planet ... but Bronny could be EVEN BETTER than his daddy ... so says Magic Johnson!!
Yeah, no pressure, kid.
LeBron James Jr. isn't even old enough to drive a car and he's already getting massive attention on the court (he is the son of the biggest NBA star in the world after all)
TMZ Sports spoke with the Laker legend at Mastro's about the prodigy's future and whether he can be the heir to the throne ... and Magic says it's definitely possible.
"I think so," Johnson tells us. "You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son."
"I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that's big shoes to fill though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of league right now."
Bronny has been ballin' out in his freshman year at Sierra Canyon ... and had 15 points and the game-winning layup in front of dad as his team beat St. Vincent-St. Mary over the weekend.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.