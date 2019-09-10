Magic Johnson 'Dream Team' Jersey Hits Auction Block ... Could Fetch Over $150k

Exclusive Shutterstock Premier

The "Dream Team" is the most DOMINANT squad ever assembled ... and you could own the game-worn jersey Magic Johnson donned as Team USA steamrolled their way to a gold medal in 1992 ... IF ya got a few hundred thousand bucks.

TMZ Sports has learned the historic jersey is hitting the SCP Auctions block on Wednesday ... and it's expected to rake in a ton of money.

The jersey on the auction block was worn by Magic -- the squads co-captain -- during the Dream Team's August 4, 1992 quarterfinal 115-77 blowout win against Puerto Rico.

Johnson scored 13 points, and had 7 assists.

SCP tells us they had the Champion-brand jersey -- which was previously in the possession of a private collector in Los Angeles -- authenticated using photo matching ... ensuring it was the actual jersey worn by MJ.

The number 15 jersey -- size 44 -- has a tag that reads "USA Basketball" and "designed and tailored exclusively for 1992 Summer Olympics Games."

The auction house says Team USA jerseys are super rare ... and they say Johnson's jersey is the first and only photo matched Dream Team jersey in existence.

So, a piece of sports history can be yours ... if you're bank account's big enough.

The auction goes from September 11 to the 28.