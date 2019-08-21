Bronny James Hits Amazing Circus Shot In China

Play video content Breaking News

The legend of Bronny James continues to grow ... this time in China, with LeBron's kid hitting a wild circus shot against some international competition, and driving a packed gym wild.

Bronny is in China with Zaire Wade and the rest of his Sierra Canyon High School hoops teammates (yes, a high school basketball team is touring China, things have changed) and they're being treated like STARS!

He seems to be earning the treatment ... because LeBron Sr. just posted video of the his kid going hard to the rim and taking the contact, finishing with a Jordan-esque reverse finish.

Bronny has been tearing up the grassroots basketball circuit all-year long, but this is our first look at him as a high school athlete, and the early returns are pretty strong.