Lil Pump Loves LeBron and Expensive Purses, Now Watch Me Ball Out!

This clip has it all ...

-- A fired up Lil Pump clappin' back at LeBron James haters.

-- Lil Pump showing off his brand new, expensive Louis Vuitton purse

-- Lil Pump giving away $100 bills to strangers in Beverly Hills because he feels like it!

ESSKEEEETIT!!!!!

The rapper was leaving Mastro's Steakhouse in Bev Hills Monday night when we asked the massive NBA fan how he felt about people giving LeBron a hard time for celebrating on the court at his son's youth hoops game over the weekend.

"LEBRON CAN DO WHATEVER THE F*CK HE WANTS BECAUSE HE IS LEBRON JAMES, B*TCH!"

Pump also went to bat for Carmelo Anthony -- saying the guy deserves a spot on Team USA.

But, the best part of the video is when Pump flaunts his goodies from his Rodeo Drive shopping spree ... a super expensive designer hand bag that he drops on the floor because Pump DON'T CARE!!

And, the curbside free cash giveaway is fun too.