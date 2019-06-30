ACE Family Charity Basketball Game Brings Out Big Stars

Play video content TMZSports.com

A big charity event went down Saturday night at L.A.'s Staples Center, and a huge amount of loot was on the line in a basketball tourney.

The stadium was packed with recognizable faces ... Chris Brown, Jake and Logan Paul, Tana Mongeau, Lil Pump, Nick Young, Pauly D, Jordan Clarkson, James Charles, Austin McBroom, and on and on.

The charity -- sponsored by the ACE Family -- is wide-ranging. Each participant donates $50,000 and the team that wins chooses the charity. In addition, proceeds from the gate go to the chosen charity.