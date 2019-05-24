Lil Pump Makes it Rain $500k in Cash Inside a Jewelry Store

Lil Pump Makes It Rain $500k ... Inside Jewelry Store!!!

Lil Pump loves throwing his money around ... so much so, he had racks of cash falling from the sky while getting iced out at one of his fave jewelers!!! Strip clubs are so passe.

We're told Pump went on an insane shopping spree at Icebox in Atlanta ... racking up a huge tab and making it rain, before literally swimming in the money.

Lil Pump's tour stopped in ATL last week, on his way down to his Rolling Loud gig, and went to see the famous jeweler. We're told he had the store all to himself and took full advantage -- going WILD!!!

Ya gotta see the video ... LP entertained the hell out of himself as he kept throwing money in the air. Seems he and his dough got a little lonely, though, 'cause he called out for some strippers.

Let's just say things didn't go as planned, but he still made the most of it.

Here's what the "Iced Out" rapper got for his $500k:

-- custom "Lil Pump" pendant with VVS diamonds

-- diamond Cartier glasses with purple tinted shades

-- two-tone rose/white gold Miami Cuban bracelet with VVS diamonds

-- 2 rose gold Icebox diamond spike bracelets with VVS diamonds

-- 2 white gold Icebox diamond spike bracelets with VVS diamonds

-- baguette diamond ring with VVS diamonds

But, wait, there's more ... we're told he also commissioned a one-of-a-kind diamond grill.

Lil Pump ... a jeweler's best friend.