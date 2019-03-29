Lil Pump Drops $250,000 on Custom Diamond Grillz, Just Like Quavo

Lil Pump I'm Just like Quavo ... Matching $250K Grillz!!!

Lil Pump is joining his buddy Quavo in the grillz department ... because he just threw down a truckload of cash on some matching chompers.

We're told Lil Pump plunked down 6 figures on a new set of custom grillz ... spending a whopping $250,000 to fill his mouth up with ice!!!

The "Gucci Gang" rapper hit up celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang ﻿for the chilly new look, and Johnny tells us it's the first 18-carat, rose gold, baguette grill he's ever made.

Here's what ya get for a quarter million dollars ... a flawless baguette made of 165 hand-picked diamonds -- each 16-carats and cut to fit a specific tooth -- set in a rose gold, baguette grill.

If Lil Pump's frozen smile seems familiar ... it's because Johnny also designed a similar look for Quavo with the same price tag.

Johnny's getting super efficient ... it took him 6 months to finish Quavo's grill, but he tells us he only needed 1 month to hook up Pump.

Esskeetit!!!