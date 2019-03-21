Rich the Kid Spins the Wheel of Fortune w/ $450k Chain!!!

Rich the Kid Drops $450k for New Chain Ahead of Album Release

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid still subscribes to the mantra "if ya got it, flaunt it" ... armed robberies be dammed.

The rapper scored this incredible spinning chain after dropping a whopping $425,000!!! Celeb jeweler Eliantte was commissioned to do the one-of-a-kind mastery. The entire piece features 250 carats of all VS diamonds. There's also the glitzy Cuban link chain.

So, why'd RTK drop as much money as your average Joe drops on a modest home? It's to celebrate the release of his new album, "The World is Yours 2," which, BTW, is what's inscribed in the center of the pendant. Rich's sophomore album -- slated to drop at midnight -- features Big Sean, Offset and Lil Pump among others.

Rich's no stranger to showing off his worth. But, as we've also reported ... Rich's also no stranger to getting jacked. This robbery landed him in the hospital and this robbery resulted in a member of his entourage getting pistol whipped.

He's said in the past he doesn't need security ... but Rich might wanna rethink that strategy with this new bling.

Just saying.