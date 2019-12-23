Charles Woodson Warns Ohio State ... Michigan Is Coming Back!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ohio State's dominant run over Michigan ain't lasting long ... so says Charles Woodson, who tells TMZ Sports the Wolverines are closing the gap soon!!

"We'll make it up," the Michigan legend says. "We'll be fine."

Of course, it's a bold statement from the NFL Hall of Famer ... 'cause Michigan is now 0-8 against the Buckeyes in the last 8 years -- and has just one win overall against its rival since 2004.

But, C-Wood is confident that reign is ending soon ... and tells us he's pretty sure Jim Harbaugh will be sticking around as head coach to see it.

As for if he'd take over if Harbaugh fails ... Woodson told us there's absolutely no way that happens.