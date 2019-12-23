Mariah Carey Releases Star-Studded 'All I Want for Christmas' Video

TMZ.com

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is 25 this year ... and she's landed just about every A-lister in Hollywood to help her celebrate.

Carey just released a brand new music video for the holiday classic with some of her celeb friends singing along to the tune. Features include Kim Kardashian West, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Floyd Mayweather, Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Tyler Perry ... just to name a few. In total, there's more than 50 stars in the video.

It's a pretty incredible piece, and shows the power of the tune ... her twins Moroccan and Monroe also make cameos in the project.

Mariah and team launched a massive campaign to get the song to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 a couple weeks ago ... and last week it hit the top of the chart.