Mariah Carey Says Kanye's Sunday Service Inspired Her for Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey's blown away by what Kanye West is doing at his Sunday Services, and she plans to take a page out of his book ... to make Christmas even better!!!

The legendary singer was leaving Heidi Klum's Halloween party in NYC -- dressed up as the front woman for an '80s hair band -- when we asked about her song "My All" which Ye featured at a recent Service.

She tells us it's incredible and she loves what he's doing with the choir and church service aspect at the events ... and she's going to incorporate it into her upcoming Christmas shows.

Carey had previously tweeted that Kanye's choir was "killing this arrangement and song!" and added ... "I neeeed to speak to whoever put the arrangement together and rewrote the lyrics.. Beautiful. Thank you." Sounds like she got what she wanted.

If ya don't know, Mariah's been hyping up the rerelease of her iconic Xmas album, "Merry Christmas," which came out 25 years ago ... along with her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour.

She's been playing with her fans on social media by telling them they gotta wait, but now that Friday, November 1 has arrived ... she says it's officially time to get in the spirit.

BTW -- according to Mariah's IG, her Halloween costume is part of a fictitious hair metal band called Spit ... and she's their lead singer, Mimi.