Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Snaps Up Massive NJ Home with Wife

Exclusive TMZ.com

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife just plunked down some serious dough on a home that's built for a massive family.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and his wife, Lauren, are the proud new owners of a 4-story mansion in Jersey. The cost? A whopping $1.8 million. The place is seriously worth every penny though.

It's a 7-bed, 10-bath pad which has all the bells and whistles of luxury. It features an elevator shaft, a top floor observation deck, vaulted ceilings, a massive basement, a wet bar, a hot tub, a fireplace, a 4-car garage and great views of luscious greenery outside.

No gym or tanning rooms as far as we can tell, but there's plenty of space to pop 'em in afterward if Mike and Lauren are so inclined. The L's good though ... it comes with a washer and dryer.

With all that room, you gotta imagine the newlyweds have babies on the brain ... they've been very open about wanting to start a family.