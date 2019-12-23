Texas Dad Shoots Barber Over 13-Year-Old Son's Haircut

KHOU 11

A 13-year-old boy's haircut ended in gunfire in Texas after his dad got into it with the barber over a botched job.

The boy stopped in at Magic's Kutts and Fades outside Houston on Saturday for a haircut and left without issue. BUT ... his dad reportedly brought the boy back to the shop later that night and told the barber he messed the kid's cut ... super messed it up.

The barber repaired the 13-year-old's locks free of charge, but the dad and barber got in a fight in the parking lot ... ending when the dad pulled out a gun, shooting the barber 3 times. KHOU reports the barber was shot in the stomach, leg and arm but is expected to survive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the father left the scene in a 4-door sedan ... possibly a Honda Accord. He still has not been apprehended or publicly ID'd.