Adam Carolla Says Intolerance is Destroying America

Adam Carolla resents people telling him what to think and how he should speak his mind, so speak his mind he did on "TMZ Live."

Adam's got a new movie out -- "No Safe Spaces" -- which deals with the intolerance in America and the cancel culture which he says is out of control.

Adam thinks we've gotten soft because we coddle everyone who feels aggrieved. He's especially critical of what goes on on college campuses, where students have a super strong sense of entitlement.