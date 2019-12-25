Drake Removes Chair-Throwing Girl from Music Video

The girl who infamously hurled a chair out of the 45th floor of a Toronto condo building can no longer be seen in Drake's new "War" video ... because the singer 86'd her.

Marcella Zoia was an extra in the vid, and people noticed ... many assuming it was Drake himself who decided to include her and they went after him hard. Drake made it clear ... he doesn't cast extras, but when he found out what was up, he took matters into his own hands and removed her.

Zoia has got some serious legal issues ahead of her. She pled guilty to mischief causing danger to life and is awaiting sentencing next month. She could get 6 months in jail. She doesn't seem particularly contrite over the whole thing ... she tried to use her new-found fame to become a social media influencer.

Play video content