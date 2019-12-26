NFL's Chris Johnson Gets Slap On The Wrist In Valet Choking Case

Exclusive TMZ.com

Chris Johnson is breathing easier today ... TMZ Sports has learned the ex-NFL superstar only got a slap on the wrist after he was accused of choking a valet last year.

Back in April 2018, the former Tennessee Titans RB allegedly roughed up a nightclub valet in Hillsborough County, Florida.

According to court docs, Johnson is accused of placing a man in a chokehold and punching him the face.

In video of the altercation obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see the two interact ... but it's unclear if an attack ever took place.

In a separate video posted by the alleged victim, you can see the guy was rattled from the incident ... bleeding from his nose and saying he thought he was going to die.

Johnson was eventually hit with misdemeanor battery over the altercation ... but the 34-year-old fought the charge in court for months, and finally, earlier this month, he cut a deal with prosecutors to close out the case.

We're told Johnson agreed to enter into a pre-trial diversion program to eventually have the charge dropped.

Details of Johnson's exact program are unclear ... but we're told by officials that generally, defendants in misdemeanor intervention programs in Hillsborough County, Florida are required to pay some fines and restitution and complete community service.