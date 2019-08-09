Chris Johnson Warns Cowboys, Zeke's Holdout Could Lead To Career-Worst Year!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Chris Johnson is sending a stern warning to Jerry Jones ... if ya let Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout continue -- it could lead to the running back's career-worst year!!!

Of course, CJ2K would know that best ... the legendary RB says when he held out for all of training camp before the 2011 season -- it contributed to him having the worst season of his Titans career.

"You can train all you want to train, but until you're actually out there playing football and doing all those stuff and instant moves and stuff, you'll never be in football shape until you do it."

Johnson -- who waited until Sept. 1, 2011 to end his contract standoff with Tennessee brass -- says it took him 6 GAMES before he finally felt in football shape because of the layoff.

Chris still managed to get over 1,000 yards on the season, but barely ... logging just 1,047 and only 4 TDs.

CJ2K's advice to Jerry to make sure Zeke doesn't suffer the same fate in Dallas?

"If you're the Cowboys, you need to get him in right now."

Johnson also tells us he's a HUGE fan of Zeke's ... and says he wants the RB to continue the holdout until Jerry and the 'Boys pay him what he deserves nonetheless.

By the way, even though Johnson had a down season after his holdout ... it worked out pretty well for him financially -- he got the Titans to pay him $53.5 MILLION over 4 years!!!