Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott Criminal Case, 'You Know More Than Me'

Here's video of Dak Prescott lying to our face (though we understand why) ... telling TMZ Sports he doesn't know much about the criminal case involving his teammate, Ezekiel Elliott.

Suuuuure ...

The Dallas Cowboys QB insists we know more than he does when it comes to the security guard who's pressing charges against Elliott ... though that's hard to believe considering Dak and Zeke are BFFs.

Prescott was out at Avra in Beverly Hills on Sunday night (one of the hottest restaurants in town) where we asked how Elliott was holding up after 19-year-old Kyle Johnson filed a criminal complaint against the RB for knocking him to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

"You know more than me," Prescott repeatedly told us ... "Wasting your time."

Here's what we DO know ... Johnson went to the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. this weekend over the May 19 altercation with Elliott. Unclear exactly what he's alleging, but it seems pretty obvious he's pursuing an assault charge.

Elliott's legal team claims Johnson doesn't really care about justice -- insisting the 19-year-old is simply trying to extort the NFL star for money.