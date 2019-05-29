Ezekiel Elliott Victim Considering Pressing Charges ... Wants 'Sincere' Apology

Ezekiel Elliott ain't out of the woods yet -- the man who was shoved by the NFL star at a music festival earlier this month says he's still considering pressing criminal charges against the RB.

The victim is 19-year-old Kyle Johnson -- a 6'0", 185-pound defensive back for the Orange Coast College football team in Costa Mesa, CA.

Johnson tells CBS2 in L.A. he was working as a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on May 19 when his security team told Elliott he was not allowed to enter a restricted area ... and that's when Elliott got aggressive.

Johnson claims Zeke appeared drunk -- "he didn't really seem to have a clue about where he was" -- and when they tried to direct him to leave the area, the Dallas Cowboys star got in his face and shoved him over a metal gate.

Johnson says he wasn't really injured in the incident, but notes "it didn't feel good." Cops in the area witnessed the incident and immediately put Zeke in handcuffs.

Cops asked Johnson if he wanted to press charges and at the time he declined because, "I didn't want to make a rash decision that soon without evaluating it further. It was 3 AM. I was shocked."

Johnson says all he wanted at the time was an apology from Elliott -- a guy he used to look up to -- but got a fake lip-service apology instead.

"I did get an apology from him, it wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."

Now, Johnson is evaluating all of his legal options -- but says a "sincere apology" from Elliott would probably end the drama once and for all.

"I wasn't hurt or anything but to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence? It's not the biggest thing in the world ... but [to say] nothing happened? I mean, come on."

As for Zeke, his attorney told TMZ Sports at the time ... the security guards "misconstrued and overreacted" and noted that Zeke was not formally arrested that night.