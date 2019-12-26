Rams' Robert Woods Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend

Exclusive Getty

Rams star Robert Woods is being terrorized by an angry ex-GF and her posse ... so claims the NFL player who just got a restraining order against her.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods claims his ex, Ca'Ron Fowlkes, showed up to his property earlier this month around 1 AM with her crew and tried coaxing him outside so they could jump him.

Woods claims he woke up to the gate's call box ringing non-stop. He says when he checked security footage, he noticed Fowlkes and her crew ... who were crouching and covering their faces to avoid getting picked up on security cameras.

Woods says he answered and Fowlkes responded, "Come outside, bitch" ... insinuating she wanted to fight him. Woods called cops and Fowlkes left ... but cops later found her near his residence. Cops issued an emergency protective order, but it expired last week.

Woods claims this isn't the first time she's harassed him ... he says she previously showed up to his property, pulled into his driveway and, again, continually rang the call box. Woods claims Fowlkes once also called his cell phone and went on an expletive-laced rant.

The former USC football star also claims Fowlkes is harassing his wife ... through e-mail and social media. A judge has now signed off on Woods' request for a temporary restraining order ... and Fowlkes must now stay at least 100 yards away from him, his wife and workplace.