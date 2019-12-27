George Michael's Sister Dies on Singer's 3-Year Death Anniversary

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home by her sister, Yioda. The cause of death was not revealed, but cops say it's not being treated as suspicious. Police would not elaborate.

55-year-old Melanie was close to her famous brother, who died on Xmas Day 2016 , at age 53. He was also found dead in his home. The cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, myocarditis and a fatty liver.

Just last month, Melanie commented on George's film, "Last Christmas." She said, "Yog [her nickname for George] adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia [Clarke]'s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles." And then she added ... "And, most importantly, we all, together with our dear departed Yog (my 'very proud to be gay' brother -- contrary to what you may have read recently!) wish a very merry, merry, Christmas ..."