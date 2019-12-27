Sara Gilbert Separating From Linda Perry

Exclusive Getty

Sara Gilbert's splitting with musician Linda Perry after 5-and-a-half years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

The "Roseanne" star filed paperwork in L.A. Friday for a legal separation with minor children. The couple wed in March 2014 at a rock concert-like ceremony, and Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, in February 2015.

Sara also has 2 children from a previous relationship

It's interesting ... Gilbert, who created and cohosted the daytime talk show, "The Talk," announced she was leaving in April to spend more time with her family. Of course, at the time, the "Roseanne" spin-off, "The Conners," was also in full swing.

Perry is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the '90s rock band, 4 Non Blondes, and has also founded 2 record labels and helped produce hits for artists like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and P!nk.