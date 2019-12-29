Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back

Breaking News

A gunman opened fire during a church service in Texas this weekend, but was quickly met with bullets coming from across the room ... and the moment was captured on camera.

The shooting took place Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, TX, near Fort Worth. It was being live streamed from the church's website, and still images of the gunman starting to shoot and everyone ducking were captured and spread online.

In the screenshot, you see the shooter in one corner of the room holding what appears to be a semi-automatic weapon of some sort, while wearing a dark coat with a hood. As they aim at the crowd, a security guard across the way lifts his own weapon and fires.

The live-stream has since been removed, and the church's site is down at the moment.

According to reports, the gunman was actually sitting inside during the service and stood up with his firearm as communion was being distributed. The exact weapon has reportedly been described as an apparent rifle or a shotgun. Motive remains a mystery for now.

At least three people were shot in the gunfire, including the gunman. It's unclear if there are any fatalities at this point, but the situation was swiftly subdued ... and countless lives were undoubtedly saved. No word yet on who the victims might be.

Sunday's shooting has echoes of the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX ... where a gunman killed 26 people after storming the First Baptist Church. On his way out, he was fired upon and chased by nearby bystanders, and died shortly thereafter.