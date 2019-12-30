Madonna's Getting Serious with 25-Year-Old Boyfriend, His Dad Says

Exclusive Getty Composite

Madonna and her 25-year-old BF aren't exactly rushing to the altar ... but all signs point to them taking things to the next level cause his dad tells us SHE dropped the L word!!!

So, here's the deal ... the rumors have been swirling for months about Madonna dating Ahlamalik Williams ... one of her backup dancers. Williams' father, Drue, tells TMZ ... his son and Madge are 100% definitely an item ... and it's gotten serious.

For starters ... Drue says us his son's been dating Madonna for a little over a year now. Drue says they first met back in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour ... and Madonna personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group.

SplashNews.com

Fast-forward to September ... Madonna met her boy toy's parents in NYC after one of her shows. And, just last month ... Madonna hosted Ahlamalik's parents at one of her Ceasar's Palace shows. And, get this ... Drue says Madonna invited them to her suite ... where Madonna's personal chef cooked them all dinner.

Drue says the 61-year-old singer told them she loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of him. Drue says, "Love has no age." He added, "My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."