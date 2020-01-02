Isaac Bruce Is Hall of Fame Finalist Again, 'Let the Numbers Speak'

Breaking News Getty

Isaac Bruce is a Hall of Fame finalist ... again ... making the Final 15 for modern-era players and it just so happens we spoke with the WR recently about why he belongs in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just released the 2020 Finalist list ... which includes stars like Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Zach Thomas, John Lynch, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, LeRoy Butler, Steve Atwater, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson and Sam Mills.

As for Bruce, the ex-Rams superstar was a finalist in 2019 as well ... but didn't make the final HoF cut.

We just spoke with Isaac in October and he was candid about how badly he wants to be enshrined ... telling us he thinks his numbers are as competitive as any WR who ever played.

Play video content TMZSports.com

FYI, Bruce has a 16-YEAR career in the pros ... with 1,024 receptions (13th all-time), 15,208 receiving yards (5th all-time) and 91 TDs (12th all-time).

NOT BAD AT ALL!