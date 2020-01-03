Jake Paul and 'Wife' Tana Mongeau Officially Break Up

TMZ.com

The first big breakup of 2020 has gone down -- YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have split less than 6 months after getting fake married.

Both Jake and Tana announced they're calling it quits -- at least for now -- on social media ... claiming they were sitting next to each other as they typed their captions.

Jake says ... "we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems."

Tana echoed the sentiment, adding that it's "weird as f**k" and confirming the 2 are taking a break to focus on their own lives.

They also both claim that since they tied in the knot back in July, Tana's getting Jake's Lamborghini in the split ... but he's keeping their dog, Thor.

Both Jake and Tana also stated they love each other in their breakup announcement.

In case you've forgotten ... the couple had a whirlwind romance that led to a wild Vegas wedding, but things between them seemed to turn sour almost immediately afterward -- they even left the ceremony in separate cars.

Mongeau recently revealed her mental health took a big hit after their wedding -- which was not legally binding, by the way -- and she's been unhappy ever since. Rumors have swirled ever since they got "married" that they were on a fast track to splitsville ... and now they've arrived.