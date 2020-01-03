Ohio State Superstar Chase Young Declares For NFL Draft

Breaking News Getty

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young -- one of the top college football players in 2019 -- has officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Of course, back in December, the superstar told TMZ Sports "the plan" was to return to Ohio State for his senior year.

Hey, like we said at the time ... plans change. We get it. Go be a millionaire!!

After our clip about his future intentions made headlines, Young clarified his comments, saying, "That moment was just a real spontaneous moment, caught me off-guard,"

Now, the 20-year-old made his next move official in an announcement on Twitter Friday ... saying, "After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it's time for me to begin the next chapter."

"I am extremely grateful to everyone who helped me make it to this point. I give thanks and praise to God for blessing me with the ability to play football and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself."

Despite missing a few games due to suspension in 2019, Young was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the country with 16.5 sacks. He is projected to be the 2nd overall pick to the Washington Redskins in the draft in April.

Young added ..."I love my family and am forever thankful for the unconditional love and support they have given me my entire life. I also couldn't be more grateful to my coaches for all their leadership and constantly challenging me to get better. I wouldn't be here without them."

"Finally, I can't say enough about my teammates, who are the hardest working guys I've ever known. They will always be my brothers."