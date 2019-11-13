Ohio State's Chase Young Suspended 2 Games Over Loan Scandal

OSU's Chase Young Suspended 2 Games ... Over Loan Scandal

11/13/2019 9:46 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Ohio State just caught a HUGE break in the Chase Young saga ... the superstar defensive end's suspension will be over after 2 games, the NCAA determined on Wednesday.

Long story short, this means Young will be back for the Buckeyes' biggest games of the season -- #9 Penn State and big-time rival Michigan.

Young was forced to sit out OSU's blowout 73-14 win over Maryland last weekend ... and will miss the team's matchup with Rutgers on Saturday, which should be an easy win.

Of course, the 20-year-old was punished after he admitted to receiving a loan from a family friend to fly his GF out to last season's Rose Bowl.

Although Young paid the loan back in full, the NCAA ultimately suspended the pass rusher 2 games -- 2 less than what he was reportedly facing.

Young could end up being the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft ... and currently leads the country with 13.5 sacks.

So, yeah ... he'll be welcomed back with open arms.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

2 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video